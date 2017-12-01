Collins was seen heading to the locker room during the fourth quarter of Thursday's game against the Celtics with a left shoulder injury and should be considered questionable to return, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

The injury occurred late in the fourth, so there's a significant chance he won't be able to return. More details on the injury should emerge after the game.

