Hawks' John Collins: Heads to locker room Thursday
Collins was seen heading to the locker room during the fourth quarter of Thursday's game against the Celtics with a left shoulder injury and should be considered questionable to return, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
The injury occurred late in the fourth, so there's a significant chance he won't be able to return. More details on the injury should emerge after the game.
