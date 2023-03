Collins closed Friday's 127-119 victory over the Warriors with 22 points (8-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one block and one steal across 29 minutes.

Collins was on a mission right from the start of this game, racking up 17 points in the first quarter alone. The last time that Collins eclipsed 17 points in an entire game was way back on Jan. 25. He's been working with shooting coach Kyle Korver and will look to build on this momentum Sunday against the Spurs.