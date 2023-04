Collins racked up five points (2-10 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 28 minutes during Friday's 124-107 loss to the Nets.

Collins was starting to roll in mid-March, but now he's back on the wrong trajectory. Over the past three games, he's averaging just 8.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 three-pointers without any steals or blocks. He's also shooting just 33 percent in that span.