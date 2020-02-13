Hawks' John Collins: Hits for 23 in loss to Cavs
Collins scored 23 points (9-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding four rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 127-105 loss to the Cavaliers.
The third-year big has his worst performance on the glass this season, but Collins still had a decent night from a fantasy perspective by scoring 20 or more points for the seventh straight game. He's averaging 26.0 points, 10.3 boards, 2.0 assists, 1.3 threes and 1.0 blocks over that stretch, and he and Trae Young continue to show strong chemistry even if the rest of the Hawks' roster isn't giving the duo much help.
More News
-
Hawks' John Collins: Logs 32 points, 16 boards•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Huge night in loss to Boston•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Drops fifth-straight double-double•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Double-double streak increases•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Third straight double-double•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Grabs season-high 20 rebounds•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...