Hawks' John Collins: Hits for 23 in loss to Cavs

Collins scored 23 points (9-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding four rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 127-105 loss to the Cavaliers.

The third-year big has his worst performance on the glass this season, but Collins still had a decent night from a fantasy perspective by scoring 20 or more points for the seventh straight game. He's averaging 26.0 points, 10.3 boards, 2.0 assists, 1.3 threes and 1.0 blocks over that stretch, and he and Trae Young continue to show strong chemistry even if the rest of the Hawks' roster isn't giving the duo much help.