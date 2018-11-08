Hawks' John Collins: Hopes to return within 'next couple of games'
Collins (ankle) said Thursday that he hopes to return within the "next couple of games," Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports. "I don't have a specific date in mind," Collins said. "With the stuff I've been doing in the past couple of days, the progression has been very good. The training staff and everyone likes the way I'm moving. I'm just hoping things can continue to go the way they are going and I can make a return in the next couple of games, but you never know."
Collins is yet to play this season as he works back from an ankle injury, but he was cleared for modified, on-court drills earlier in the week and will travel with the Hawks on their upcoming road trip, which begins Sunday in Los Angeles and concludes the following Saturday in Indianapolis. It's possible that Collins could return at some point during the trip, though the Hawks likely won't have much time to practice over the next several weeks. Beginning Friday, Atlanta doesn't have consecutive days off until Dec. 9 and 10.
