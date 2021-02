Collins recorded nine points (3-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes during Friday's 125-114 loss to the Spurs.

Coming into Friday's action, Collins was on a nine-game double-digit scoring streak, where he averaged 22.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 blocks in 35.4 minutes. His good fortunes came to an end Friday, as he struggled to score and committed three turnovers to his lone assist.