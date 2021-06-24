Collins closed with 23 points (11-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 15 rebounds and one assist in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 116-113 victory over the Bucks.

Collins was huge for the Hawks, grabbing a number of crucial offensive rebounds and nailing a clutch three down the stretch. After what has been a serviceable season, Collins has been able to find his way to improved production thus far across the postseason. Both he and Clint Capela dominated the boards, something that is going to be key if the Hawks are to advance to their first-ever NBA Finals.