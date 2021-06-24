Collins closed with 23 points (11-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 15 rebounds and one assist in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 116-113 victory over the Bucks.
Collins was huge for the Hawks, grabbing a number of crucial offensive rebounds and nailing a clutch three down the stretch. After what has been a serviceable season, Collins has been able to find his way to improved production thus far across the postseason. Both he and Clint Capela dominated the boards, something that is going to be key if the Hawks are to advance to their first-ever NBA Finals.
More News
-
Hawks' John Collins: Pulls down 16 rebounds Sunday•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Delivers another double-double•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Posts double-double in win•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Three boards shy of double-double•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Scores 21 points Sunday•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Scores 13 points in Game 5•