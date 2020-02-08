Hawks' John Collins: Huge night in loss to Boston

Collins scored a team-high 30 points (10-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 38 minutes during Friday's 112-107 loss to the Celtics.

With Trae Young (ankle) sidelined and trade deadline acquisitions like Clint Capela not having joined the Hawks yet, it fell to Collins to carry the scoring load and he very nearly led the team to a road win. The third-year big has reeled off six straight double-doubles, averaging 25.0 points, 12.7 boards, 1.0 assists, 1.0 threes and 0.8 blocks over that stretch, but it remains to be seen how Collins' production will be impacted when the Atlanta roster is at full strength.