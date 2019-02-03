Hawks' John Collins: Huge night in victory
Collins finished with 35 points (13-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-11 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, and one block in 39 minutes during Saturday's 118-112 victory over the Suns.
Collins exploded for 35 points on 13-of-20 shooting. The 16 boards were the first time he has reached double-digits in that category in almost two weeks. Collins spectacular season continues and has now blocked a shot in three straight games. There is no reason to think he will slow down after the break and owners should simply pat themselves on the back, given his recent production.
More News
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...