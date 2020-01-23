Hawks' John Collins: Huge performance in Young's absence

Collins supplied 33 points (12-22 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block across 36 minutes in the Hawks' 102-95 win over the Clippers on Wednesday.

With Trae Young (thigh) sitting out Wednesday, Collins exploded for game-high point and rebound totals. The 22-year-old has generated six double-doubles in the last eight games alone, an excellent stretch of play that's seen him post multiple blocks in six contests as well. As those numbers indicate, Collins has been offering rewarding levels of production with Young on the floor, but he'll be primed for even bigger numbers the caliber of which he generated Wednesday if the star point guard remains out for Friday's contest against the Thunder.