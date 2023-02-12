Collins is questionable for Monday's game in Charlotte due to left hip flexor soreness.

Collins, who's scored in double figures in 13 of his last 15 appearances, is in danger of missing his first contest since Dec. 16. Bogdan Bogdanovic (hip) is also questionable and Trae Young (shoulder) is probable, so Atlanta could be without three key contributors versus the Hornets, though the trio's official availability likely won't be known until closer to Monday's 7 p.m. ET tip.