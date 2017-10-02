Hawks' John Collins: Impressive in preseason debut
Collins scored nine points (2-6 FG, 5-6 FT) and grabbed 15 rebounds in Sunday's preseason loss to the Heat.
The first-round pick played 20 minutes off the bench as the backup to Ersan Ilyasova, a role he'll likely hold onto when the regular season begins, considering the Hawks' lack of frontcourt depth. Collins is still raw in some areas, but his athleticism, scoring ability, and relatively clear path to minutes make him perhaps the most intriguing of the non-lottery rookies, from a fantasy standpoint.
