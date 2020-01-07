Hawks' John Collins: Inefficient in loss to Denver

Collins had 17 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3PT, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 28 minutes during Monday's 123-115 loss to the Nuggets.

Collins topped the 15-point mark for the fourth time in six games since returning from his 25-game suspension, although he was quite inefficient this time around. Even if he experiences some ups and downs, Collins should remain one of Atlanta's main scoring threats and he should have a decent workload Wednesday at home against the Rockets.