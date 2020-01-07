Hawks' John Collins: Inefficient in loss to Denver
Collins had 17 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3PT, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 28 minutes during Monday's 123-115 loss to the Nuggets.
Collins topped the 15-point mark for the fourth time in six games since returning from his 25-game suspension, although he was quite inefficient this time around. Even if he experiences some ups and downs, Collins should remain one of Atlanta's main scoring threats and he should have a decent workload Wednesday at home against the Rockets.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...