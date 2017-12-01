Hawks' John Collins: Injures shoulder in loss
Collins was forced to exit Thursday's loss to the Cavaliers early due to a shoulder injury, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The severity of the injury is not known at this time. Collins finished the contest with 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 FT), seven boards, two steals, and a block across 26 minutes after getting the start at center. His status for Saturday's game against the Nets is unknown at this time, but expect an update when the team provides more information.
