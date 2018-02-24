Hawks' John Collins: Just misses double-double Friday
Collins scored nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 FT) while adding nine rebounds and two blocks in 30 minutes during Friday's 116-93 loss to the Pacers.
After posting a double-double right before the All-Star break, the rookie nearly duplicated the feat coming out of it. Collins will likely remain a starter for the rest of the season with Ersan Ilyasova on his way out of Atlanta, and while he has a bright future, his immediate production will likely continue to be inconsistent and matchup-dependent.
