Hawks' John Collins: Knocks down game winner

Collins finished with 25 points (10-17 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and a steal over 34 minutes Friday against the 76ers.

Collins has been on a tear over his previous three games, putting up 21 or more points while notching two double-doubles during that span. He carried his team to victory Friday night by hitting a fadeaway jump shot for the win with under 10 seconds to go. However, given his 18.8 ppg average in 25 games this season, this recent hot streak is unlikely to last for much longer. Collins will take the court next against Milwaukee on Sunday.