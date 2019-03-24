Hawks' John Collins: Lacking on offense

Collins finished with 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal across 26 minutes in the Hawks' win over the 76ers on Saturday.

Collins had a solid stat line in Saturday's win, though his scoring and rebounding were once again lackluster. That's three times in the last four games that Collins has scored 11 points or fewer and failed to produce a double-double. He's in a bit of a slump right now, but he'l has an excellent chance to bounce back against the Pelicans on Tuesday.