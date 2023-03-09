Collins finished Wednesday's 122-120 victory over the Wizards with 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five rebounds, one block and one steal across 29 minutes.

Collins paced Atlanta with a team-high mark from three-point range, a surprising development given that he had hit just four triples combined in his last eight appearances. Though he paired the three-point production with contributions in the defensive categories, Collins continues to endure a disappointing fantasy season relative to where he went in drafts. His season-long averages of 12.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.8 three-pointers are all his lowest since he became a full-time starter in the 2018-19 campaign.