Hawks' John Collins: Leads bench with 15 points
Collins scored 15 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3PT, 4-5 FT) to go with four rebounds and two blocks in 21 minutes during Sunday's 132-113 loss to the Lakers.
Collins' bench-leading 15 points snapped a string of three games in which he averaged 6.0 points on 21.0 percent shooting. Against the Lakers, the rookie forward shot a very efficient 5-of-7 from the floor, including one three-pointer. Overall, Collins is having a solid rookie season, averaging 11.1 points and 7.0 rebounds. He will look to build upon his resurgent scoring performance when Atlanta takes on the Clippers on Monday.
