Hawks' John Collins: Leads charge against Nets

Collins scored a game-high 33 points (11-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, two assists and a block in 32 minutes during Friday's 141-118 rout of the Nets.

The 22-year-old dominated this clash between fellow 2017 first-round draftees, as Jarrett Allen (taken three picks after Collins) managed only five points and nine boards. It's the fourth time in the last nine games Collins has poured in 30 or more points, and he's averaging an impressive 26.0 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.7 threes and 1.3 blocks over that stretch.