Hawks' John Collins: Leads first unit in scoring during win
Collins collected 18 points (8-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 20 minutes in the Hawks' 116-102 preseason win over the Pelicans on Monday.
The second-year forward hit the ground running in his preseason debut, flashing a hot hand from the field and remaining particularly aggressive during his modest time on the court. Collins enjoyed a solid rookie campaign (10.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 block) last season, and he's expected to take another significant step forward while potentially putting in some time at center in addition to power forward.
