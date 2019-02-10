Hawks' John Collins: Leads team in loss
Collins scored a team-high 21 points (8-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding five rebounds, a steal and a block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 129-120 loss to the Hornets.
The second-year big continues to have a breakout campaign, and Collins is averaging nearly 20-and-10 a night as one of the centerpieces of a rebuilding Hawks roster. In fact, the 21-year-old has been maybe a little too good -- he and Trae Young have led Atlanta to 18 wins, giving the club only the fifth-worst record in the NBA and potentially giving them a tougher path to a top pick in the draft lottery.
More News
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...