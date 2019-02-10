Hawks' John Collins: Leads team in loss

Collins scored a team-high 21 points (8-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding five rebounds, a steal and a block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 129-120 loss to the Hornets.

The second-year big continues to have a breakout campaign, and Collins is averaging nearly 20-and-10 a night as one of the centerpieces of a rebuilding Hawks roster. In fact, the 21-year-old has been maybe a little too good -- he and Trae Young have led Atlanta to 18 wins, giving the club only the fifth-worst record in the NBA and potentially giving them a tougher path to a top pick in the draft lottery.