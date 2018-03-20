Hawks' John Collins: Likely out through Thursday
Collins (ankle), who has been ruled out for Tuesday's contest against the Jazz, is doubtful for Thursday's matchup against the Kings, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Collins suffered the injury, which will probably cost him about a week of action, Saturday against the Bucks. The team hasn't expressed too much concern, however, as General Manager Travis Schlenk noted, "It's just a standard sprained ankle. The swelling was down Sunday morning. He has been getting treatment three times a day on it." While Collins is on the shelf, Mike Muscala is a strong candidate to see an expanded role and could draw the start at power forward.
