Collins produced 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal over 20 minutes during Monday's 126-125 win over the Magic.

Collins was back on the floor Monday, returning after an eight-game absence. While he was inserted straight into the starting lineup, he was limited to just 20 minutes. Still, he managed to cobble together a decent line despite the limited playing time, doing enough to keep managers happy. He should continue to work his way back over the next few games, starting with what could be a favorable matchup against the Bulls on Wednesday.