Hawks' John Collins: Listed as probable Tuesday

Collins (ankle) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Collins reportedly suffered a sprained left ankle during Sunday's game against the Bucks but returned to the bench after getting his ankled tapped in the third quarter. It doesn't appear to be too serious of an injury but nevertheless, Collins may need one game to rest his ankle. If so, Vince Carter and Justin Anderson will battle for minutes when the Hawks host the Thunder on Tuesday.