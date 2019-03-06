Hawks' John Collins: Listed as probable

Collins (illness) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Chris Kirschner of The Athleticreports.

Collins missed the last three games while battling the flu, but all indications at this point are that the Hawks will get their starting power forward back Wednesday night. With Dewayne Dedmon doubtful to play, Collins will likely slide back into the starting five, with Alex Len remaining in the lineup at center.