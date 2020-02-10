Hawks' John Collins: Logs 32 points, 16 boards

Collins contributed 32 points (12-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists and one block in 50 minutes during Sunday's 140-135 double-overtime win against the Knicks.

Collins recorded his seventh straight double-double while logging a career high minute total. It's unclear how well Collins will fit alongside center Clint Capela (heel), but the team's new addition isn't expected to make his debut until after the All-Star break.