Hawks' John Collins: Logs 32 points, 16 boards
Collins contributed 32 points (12-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists and one block in 50 minutes during Sunday's 140-135 double-overtime win against the Knicks.
Collins recorded his seventh straight double-double while logging a career high minute total. It's unclear how well Collins will fit alongside center Clint Capela (heel), but the team's new addition isn't expected to make his debut until after the All-Star break.
More News
-
Hawks' John Collins: Huge night in loss to Boston•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Drops fifth-straight double-double•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Double-double streak increases•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Third straight double-double•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Grabs season-high 20 rebounds•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Pours in 28 in loss•
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.