Collins posted 12 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 112-99 victory over the Knicks.

Collins hasn't turned in the most glamorous of lines over his past two contests, but he's recorded back-to-back double-doubles despite shaky shooting. He's just 1-for-8 from three over that stretch, and after swatting 12 shots over his first five games, he's registered just one block in the three contests since.