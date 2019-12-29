Hawks' John Collins: Lone performance Saturday
Collins totaled 34 points (14-26 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 116-81 loss to the Bulls.
Collins was a one-man show Saturday, scoring almost half of the Hawks total points. With no Trae Young (ankle) on the floor, Collins basically put the team on his shoulders. He has been great since returning from a suspension and certainly looks fresh out there. Over those three games, Collins has recorded eight blocked shots. This is an aspect of his game that needed improvement and perhaps he has made the necessary adjustments.
