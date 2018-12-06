Collins produced 26 points (12-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and 14 rebounds in 31 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Wizards.

Collins posted his third-straight double-double, and was able to hit multiple three-pointers for just the second time this year. Collins' stat line was empty outside of points and rebounds and it's mildly concerning that he's been unable to generate much in the way of defensive production so far. That said, Collins is one of the most exciting young players in fantasy, and has averaged 15.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists on 61.2 percent from the field and 80.8 percent from the line in nine games since returning from an early-season ankle injury.