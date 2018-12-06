Hawks' John Collins: Massive double-double in loss
Collins produced 26 points (12-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and 14 rebounds in 31 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Wizards.
Collins posted his third-straight double-double, and was able to hit multiple three-pointers for just the second time this year. Collins' stat line was empty outside of points and rebounds and it's mildly concerning that he's been unable to generate much in the way of defensive production so far. That said, Collins is one of the most exciting young players in fantasy, and has averaged 15.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists on 61.2 percent from the field and 80.8 percent from the line in nine games since returning from an early-season ankle injury.
More News
-
Hawks' John Collins: Pops for season-high 24•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Double-doubles in loss Friday•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Almost double-doubles in loss•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Drains 16 points Tuesday•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Records big double-double•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Plays 30 minutes in Friday's loss•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...