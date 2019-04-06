Hawks' John Collins: May be rested Sunday
Collins (rest) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
With just two games remaining in the season, it appears as if the Hawks aren't taking any risks with their young core. Although he hasn't yet been ruled out, there's a good shot Collins' rested considering he's placed 69 total minutes over his past two games. If he's held out, look for Vince Carter and Deyonta Davis to see a boost in run.
