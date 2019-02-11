Hawks' John Collins: Minutes capped in blowout loss

Collins (knee) put up 15 points (5-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 25 minutes Sunday in the Hawks' 124-108 loss to the Magic.

Collins' minutes were suppressed in the contest, but that was a result of the Magic turning the game into a runaway rather than out of any concern on the Hawks' part about the health of the big man's knee, which had resulted in him carrying a probable designation into the contest. Though the second-year player hasn't been at his best over his last four games, his averages of 15.8 points and 8.0 rebounds on 50 percent shooting from the field continue to make him a must-start player in every league.