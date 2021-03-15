Collins is averaging 16.6 points (on 43.5 percent shooting from the field), 8.2 rebounds and 1.2 three-pointers in 28.0 minutes per game over the Hawks' first five games under interim head coach Nate McMillan.

The coaching change from Lloyd Pierce to McMillan hasn't done much to spark Collins, whose numbers have tapered off in his fourth NBA season. In fact, Collins is playing nearly three fewer minutes per game with McMillan at the helm than he had under Pierce, and even his 28-minute average might be inflated, given that frontcourt mate Clint Capela was sidelined for two of those contests. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Hawks are listening to trade offers on the 2017 first-round pick leading up to the March 25 deadline, though Atlanta's asking price for Collins is said to be steep, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Collins is thus most likely to stay put with Atlanta, but he could be a prime sign-and-trade candidate this offseason, when he'll become a restricted free agent.