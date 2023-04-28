Collins produced 16 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 29 minutes during Thursday's 128-120 loss to Boston in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Collins wasn't terrible in the Game 6 loss but certainly didn't set the world on fire either. Thursday's defeat brings to an end what can only be described as an underwhelming campaign for both Collins and the Hawks. Despite having proven himself in the past, Collins looked like a shell of his former self for basically the majority of the season. Heading into 2023-24, he is going to have to make some significant changes should he hope to be a key piece on a team with playoff aspirations.