Collins will start Wednesday's game against Detroit, Annie Finberg of Hawks.com reports.

The Hawks will be without a few regulars Wednesday, including Ersan Ilyasova and Kent Bazemore, so Collins will move into the starting five at power forward. The rookie out of Wake Forest has cooled off a bit after a strong start to the season, but he's proven capable of being a double-double threat when the minutes are there. In the month of February, Collins is averaging 7.6 points and 6.0 rebounds in 22.7 minuets per game.

