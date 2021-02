Collins had eight points (3-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal in Friday's loss to the Celtics.

It was the lowest fantasy output of the season for Collins, who was coming off of a 20-point effort in Wednesday's win over Boston. Collins finished as a game-worst minus-28 in his 30 minutes, and he's now averaging just 14.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.6 blocks over his last five appearances (29.4 MPG).