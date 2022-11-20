Collins finished with nine points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 34 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 124-122 overtime win over the Raptors.

Collins ended the game tied for his fewest number of field-goal attempts with four, but he was just one point from securing his sixth double-double of the campaign. He recorded four of his five double-doubles in the month of October, so he's been losing steam in recent weeks. Collins has also been held to single digits in two of his last four games.