Collins registered 15 points (4-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one block in the Hawks' 115-112 victory over the Magic on Wednesday.

Despite facing some foul trouble in the second half thanks to three fouls in the third quarter, Collins was able to come close to a double-double and help the Hawks erase a 19-point halftime deficit. Collins has been the consistent second option behind Trae Young on offense for Atlanta. The forward averaged 18.1 points and 7.6 rebounds per game in the first half of the season, and he should continue to be a strong scoring and rebounding option for fantasy managers post All-Star break.