Hawks' John Collins: Nearly double-doubles in Thursday's loss
Collins produced nine points (4-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 12 rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 26 minutes during a 100-98 loss to the Magic on Thursday.
Collins played well again as he secured double-digit rebounds for the second consecutive game, just the third time this season he has accomplished that feat. He has received 26 minutes in each of the previous two games, an uptick from his season average of just over 22 minutes per game. If this trend continues, Collins' production would likely start climbing.
More News
-
Hawks' John Collins: Collects double-double in Tuesday's win•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Grabs 11 boards off bench Monday•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Double-double off bench Wednesday•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Efficient off bench Wednesday•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Leads bench with 15 points•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Blocks four shots in loss•
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...