Collins produced nine points (4-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 12 rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 26 minutes during a 100-98 loss to the Magic on Thursday.

Collins played well again as he secured double-digit rebounds for the second consecutive game, just the third time this season he has accomplished that feat. He has received 26 minutes in each of the previous two games, an uptick from his season average of just over 22 minutes per game. If this trend continues, Collins' production would likely start climbing.