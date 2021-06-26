Collins mustered 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and eight rebounds across 24 minutes in Friday's 125-91 loss at Milwaukee.

Collins was one of three Atlanta players that scored in double digits Friday, and considering the struggles the team endured on both ends of the court, the former Wake Forest standout played his role to perfection -- he ended just two boards away from a double-double and found a way to leave his mark on both ends of the court. His role as one of the Hawks' main contributors shouldn't change ahead of Game 3 on Sunday.