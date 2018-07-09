Hawks' John Collins: Not expected to suit up again
Head coach Lloyd Pierce said Sunday that Collins likely will not play again in summer league, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Collins has played in five summer league games for the Hawks and has been an absolute force against the inferior competition. It's not too surprising to see the Hawks' head coach look to shut down Collins, as it seems the second-year player is far too talented to continue participating. They will also want to ensure the former Wake Forest standout is 100 percent healthy for training camp.
