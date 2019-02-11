Hawks' John Collins: Not on injury report
Collins (knee) is no longer listed on the Hawks' injury report, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.
Collins has been nursing a minor knee issue for the past few days, and it limited him to 25 minutes in Sunday's loss to Orlando. However, the bouncy forward has been removed from the injury report altogether heading into Tuesday's home matchup with the Lakers, so expect Collins to be available for a full workload. Over his last five games, Collins is averaging 19.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 29.6 minutes per contest.
