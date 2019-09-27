Hawks' John Collins: Nursing right hip strain
Collins was diagnosed with a strained right hip.
As of now, Collins has been participating on on-court activities but in a limited fashion. The Hawks expect his workload to increase as training camp continues, but a final evaluation will come at the end of training camp. With that, it's likely that Collins is either extremely limited or doesn't participate in preseason play this year.
