Hawks' John Collins: Off injury report

Collins (rest) is off the injury report for Wednesday's matchup against the Pacers.

Collins was given Sunday's game against the Bucks off, but he'll return for the Wednesday's season finale. Across his past 10 appearances, he's averaging 17.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 blocks.

