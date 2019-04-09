Hawks' John Collins: Off injury report
Collins (rest) is off the injury report for Wednesday's matchup against the Pacers.
Collins was given Sunday's game against the Bucks off, but he'll return for the Wednesday's season finale. Across his past 10 appearances, he's averaging 17.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 blocks.
More News
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...