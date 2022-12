Collins will not have his minutes monitored in Friday's game against the Pistons, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Collins logged 20 and 21 minutes in his two games after his eight-game absence but will no longer have limitations. Prior to his injury, Collins logged at least 30 minutes in nine consecutive contests and averaged 12.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in that stretch.