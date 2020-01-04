Hawks' John Collins: Officially doubtful
Collins (back) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's tilt with Indiana, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Collins' officially doubtful for the second night of the Hawks' back-to-back after exiting Friday's matchup with Boston early due to a back bruise. In the event he's held out, look for Alex Len to be inserted into the starting unit.
