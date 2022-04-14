Collins (finger, foot) remains out for Friday's game at Cleveland, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

As expected, Collins' absence will continue through the Hawks' second play-in contest. KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reported that Collins did some 4-on-4 work Thursday, but it remains unclear when the big man might be able to return to action. Should the Hawks beat the Cavaliers on Friday and earn the eighth seed in the East, Collins could have an opportunity to return at some point in Round 1.