Hawks' John Collins: On minutes restriction Wednesday
Collins will be limited to 25 minutes in Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Collins is making his return to the hardwood Wednesday after missing the last three games due to an illness. It doesn't appear the second-year player is ready for a full workload, however, so he'll play in a limited capacity. This could leave the door open for Alex Poythress, who has played 20-plus minutes in each of the last two games, to continue seeing quality playing time off the bench.
