Hawks' John Collins: Opening season in bench role
Collins will come off the bench during the Hawks' season opener Wednesday against the Mavericks, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.
Collins was never expected to usurp Ersan Ilyasova for the starting role at power forward to begin his NBA career, but he should at least be in store for a steady role with the Hawks' second unit after impressing in the preseason. Over five exhibitions, Collins averaged 7.6 points and 7.0 rebounds in 19.2 minutes per game. The Hawks don't have any commitment to Ilyasova beyond 2017-18, so if the team is out of the playoff hunt by midseason and the rookie acquits himself well off the bench, it wouldn't be surprising if Collins took on regular 30-minute duties at some point in the second half.
More News
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...