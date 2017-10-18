Collins will come off the bench during the Hawks' season opener Wednesday against the Mavericks, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

Collins was never expected to usurp Ersan Ilyasova for the starting role at power forward to begin his NBA career, but he should at least be in store for a steady role with the Hawks' second unit after impressing in the preseason. Over five exhibitions, Collins averaged 7.6 points and 7.0 rebounds in 19.2 minutes per game. The Hawks don't have any commitment to Ilyasova beyond 2017-18, so if the team is out of the playoff hunt by midseason and the rookie acquits himself well off the bench, it wouldn't be surprising if Collins took on regular 30-minute duties at some point in the second half.