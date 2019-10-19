Hawks' John Collins: Option picked up
The Hawks have picked up the fourth-year, $4.1 million option on Collins' (illness) contract for 2020-21, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Collins has improved each year with the Hawks and is undoubtedly a part of their future plans. The big man averaged 19.5 points and 9.8 boards across 30.0 minutes per game in his sophomore season. He also started to stretch out his shooting range by knocking down 0.9 triples per contest. He should continue to excel in 2019-20 alongside an exciting young core in Atlanta.
